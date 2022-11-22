Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Messi gave the Copa America holders an early lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri equalised early in the second half and Salem Al-Dawsari struck a sensational winner.

Argentina, who were one of the favourites to win the World Cup, would have equalled Italy's record of 37 matches unbeaten had they avoided defeat in the Lusail Stadium.

Saudi Arabia are ranked 51st in the FIFA world rankings.