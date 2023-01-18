Saudi Arabia Sports Media Federation signs MoU for sports promotion

UrduPoint.com

Association of International Press Sports (Asia) and Saudi Arabia Sports Media Federation Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work jointly for the promotion of sports and sports journalism in Asia

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):Association of International Press Sports (Asia) and Saudi Arabia Sports Media Federation Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work jointly for the promotion of sports and sports journalism in Asia.

The signing ceremony was held in Saudi Arabia capital city Riyadh wherein President AIPs World Gianni Merlo, President AIPs Asia Hae Don Jung, Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik, President of Saudi Sports Media Federation Nabr Mohammad Ali Sighi, signed the MoU in a ceremony.

President Saudi Arabia Sports Media Federation assured that they would work jointly to promote and develop sports and sports journalism besides enhancing the capacity of sports journalists, who are members of the AIPs Asia.

Saudi Sports Media Federation President Jabr Mohammed Al Sighi said that Saudi Arabia has become a hub for international sports events and he was happy that his federation has worked with AIPS Asia to improve sports journalism.

Under the agreement, Saudi Sports Media Federation AIPS would serve for Alana Congress and Executive Committee meetings will also be held in Saudi Arabia. AIPS Asia President Hae Don Jung said the agreement with the Saudi Sports Media Federation was very important.

He believed that in the light of this agreement, sports journalism would work across Asia for the development and especially to improve the capacity of every young sports journalist. He expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Sports Media Federation for signing the first-of-its-kind MoU.

