Saudi Arabia takes second step in bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2023) Saudi Arabia on Monday took a significant step in its bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, officially submitting a letter of intent to FIFA, the world soccer governing body, on Monday.

Yasser Al Misehal, the President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), expressed the nation's determination in a statement, saying, "Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality."

He further emphasized their commitment to presenting a highly competitive bid that aims to bring the world together through the universal passion for football.

SAFF disclosed that since announcing their intention to bid for the tournament last Wednesday, "over 70 FIFA Member Associations from across different continents have publicly pledged their support for the Kingdom."

In a related development, FIFA recently designated Morocco, Spain, and Portugal as hosts for the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay being granted the honor of hosting the opening matches, commemorating the tournament's centenary.