UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Host January Spanish Super Cup

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Saudi Arabia to host January Spanish Super Cup

Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Spanish Super Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia and moved to the winter for the next three editions, Spain's football association (RFEF) announced on Monday.

Jeddah's King-Abdullah stadium will host the four-team tournament in early January as opposed to its traditional pre-season date in August.

The competition sees La Liga winners Barcelona face Atletico Madrid and Copa del Rey champions Valencia play Real Madrid before a final on January 12.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales said women would be allowed into the ground for the fixtures and the governing body would subsequently help the Saudi Arabian football federation to organise a local league for women.

De facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has recently introduced reforms including allowing concerts, reopening cinemas, and lifting a prohibition on women driving.

In December unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz of Mexico will take on Britain's Anthony Joshua in their rematch in Diriyah as the country attempts to improve its international image.

Related Topics

Football World Saudi Valencia Barcelona Spain Saudi Arabia Mexico Mohammed Bin Salman January August December Women Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Mentally retarted patients to be provided better t ..

11 minutes ago

Matuidi out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with ..

11 minutes ago

Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies ODI scoreboard

11 minutes ago

40 new O&G blocks bidding to be initiated by PD: O ..

11 minutes ago

'Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in ..

11 minutes ago

Ombudsman's appointment challenged in Lahore High ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.