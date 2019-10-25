UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Hosts Int'l Cycling Race In 2020

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:25 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia will host its first international cycling race "Tour of Saudi Arabia" in February 2020, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The event will be held in Riyadh in cooperation with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), and draw participation of top world competitors.

It will coincide with other two competitions as part of the Hail season.

The event is part of other activities, including top world concerts, with which to transform the country into a tourist destination in the region.

