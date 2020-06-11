UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Once More Host Dakar Rally In 2021 From January 3-15

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:05 PM

Saudi Arabia to Once More Host Dakar Rally in 2021 From January 3-15

Next year's edition of the annual 12-day rally Dakar will be held from January 3-15 in Saudi Arabia, the organizers said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Next year's edition of the annual 12-day rally Dakar will be held from January 3-15 in Saudi Arabia, the organizers said in a press release on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia already hosted the Dakar Rally once, this year, marking also the first time that the race was held in Asia.

"The 43rd edition of the Dakar will be held in Saudi Arabia from 3 to 15 January. [The western Saudi city of] Jeddah will host the start and the finish of the 2021 edition," the press release read.

According to the official map, the new route will run along the Red Sea coast and through the desert in a loop course, beginning and ending in Jeddah.

Organizers said that its every single timed section is going to be brand new. They also said that security measures had been enhanced to make the rally slower and safer.

The agenda includes a rest day for competitors on January 12 in the north-western city of Hail.

The first Paris-Dakar rally was held in 1979. Until 2008, the rallies were held in Africa, with routes either beginning or ending in the Senegalese capital of Dakar, hence the event's name. The editions from 2009 to 2019 were held in Latin America.

