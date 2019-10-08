UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Stage First International Tennis Event

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

Saudi Arabia to stage first international tennis event

Saudi Arabia is to stage its first ever international tennis tournament, a men's exhibition event, the country's top sports official said on Tuesday

Swiss three-time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka and rising star Daniil Medvedev are two big Names already signed up to appear in the eight-player December 12-14 hardcourt event.

Swiss three-time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka and rising star Daniil Medvedev are two big Names already signed up to appear in the eight-player December 12-14 hardcourt event.

"Hosting world class international tennis in Saudi Arabia for the very first time is another watershed moment for the Kingdom," said Prince Abdulaziz Bin TurkiAl Faisal Al Saud, chairman of the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia.

The $3 million tournament is being staged in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh, the venue for the world heavyweight title rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7.

