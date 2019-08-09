UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Stage Joshua V Ruiz World Heavyweight Fight

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:28 PM

Saudi Arabia to stage Joshua v Ruiz world heavyweight fight

Saudi Arabia will stage the world heavyweight title rematch between Britain's Anthony Joshua and champion Andy Ruiz Jr, promoters announced on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia will stage the world heavyweight title rematch between Britain's Anthony Joshua and champion Andy Ruiz Jr, promoters announced on Friday.

The December 7 fight, dubbed 'Clash on the Dunes', will see Joshua trying to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he sensationally lost to Ruiz Jr in New York in June.

The bout will take place in Diriyah, which incorporates the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al-Turaif, on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.

Related Topics

World Riyadh New York Saudi Arabia SITE June December

Recent Stories

Indian troops enforce Kashmir lockdown during Frid ..

3 minutes ago

US Needs New Development Model to Protect Indigeno ..

3 minutes ago

AJK observes Special Prayers and Solidarity Day Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue ship plucks 85 from the sea as Richard Gere ..

3 minutes ago

Future Negotiations Regarding Cyprus Reunification ..

7 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls on Global Community to Secure Exist ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.