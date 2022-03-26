UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Continues 'as Planned' Despite Rebel Attack On Oil Facility

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix continues 'as planned' despite rebel attack on oil facility

The Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix will continue "as planned" despite an attack by Yemeni rebels on an oil facility which set off a huge fire visible from Jeddah's street circuit

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix will continue "as planned" despite an attack by Yemeni rebels on an oil facility which set off a huge fire visible from Jeddah's street circuit.

Flames ripped through the nearby Aramco oil refinery and was smelt by drivers during the opening practice run.

Drivers and team bosses attended a meeting in the paddock with race organisers and Formula One management shortly before second practice which was scheduled to begin at 1600GMT.

The start of the session was delayed by 15 minutes as F1 boss Stefano Domenicali insisted the race weekend will continue.

"He informed them that the weekend will go ahead as planned and that the safety of the event has been a priority for authorities prior to this incident," said an F1 spokesman.

"He will continue to update them with any new information and will likely meet with team principals in the evening to share any new information.

" World champion Max Verstappen was one of the first drivers to be aware of the drama unfolding as he guided his Red Bull through the first practice session.

"I smell burning - is it my car?" said the Dutchman on his team radio.

Speaking after Friday's meeting, Haas team boss Gunther Steiner told ServusTV: "We were assured by the government that it is safe to drive here. After practice, we'll have another meeting.

"Personally, I feel absolutely safe. Otherwise I wouldn't be here." Friday's attack was part of a wave of assaults ahead of the seventh anniversary of a Saudi-led coalition's military intervention against the Huthis in Yemen, a country in the grips of a major humanitarian crisis.

The coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels confirmed the Jeddah oil plant attack.

"They are trying to impact the nerve-centre of the world economy," the coalition said in a statement. "These attacks have no impact on life in Jeddah," it added.

Related Topics

Attack Fire World Yemen Jeddah Oil Saudi Event From Government Share Race

Recent Stories

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

1 minute ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

1 minute ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

1 minute ago
 Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM de ..

Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM delegation

1 minute ago
 Pakistan can earn foreign exchange by promoting cu ..

Pakistan can earn foreign exchange by promoting cultivation of flowering, orname ..

16 minutes ago
 US cancels Doha talks with Taliban over girls scho ..

US cancels Doha talks with Taliban over girls school closure: official

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>