UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia's Renard Not Dwelling On 'crazy' World Cup Win

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Saudi Arabia's Renard not dwelling on 'crazy' World Cup win

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's French coach Herve Renard warned his players not to celebrate for too long after their "totally crazy" 2-1 win against Argentina in their World Cup opener on Tuesday.

The Saudis bounced back from conceding an early Lionel Messi penalty to produce one of the great World Cup shocks thanks to a Saleh Al-Shehri equaliser and a sublime Salem Al-Dawsari winner at the Lusail Stadium.

"All the stars in the sky were aligned for us, but don't forget Argentina are still a fantastic team," said Renard.

"This is football, sometimes totally crazy things can happen," added the French coach, who previously led Zambia and the Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations glory.

As for enjoying the moment, Renard was eager to look ahead to the Saudis' next Group C matches against Poland and Mexico.

"(We can) just have a good celebration during 20 minutes and that's all, there are still two more games.

"When you come to the World Cup, you need to believe in yourself, anything can happen in football.

" However, Renard said he was not entirely happy with his team, despite the stunning upset.

"Tactically we were not good in the first half. Our block was compact but our pressure on the centre-backs and (defensive midfielder) Leandro Paredes was not enough," said the 54-year-old.

"If we had conceded a second goal at that time, the game would have been finished.

"During half-time I wasn't happy because the pressure wasn't good enough, the determination wasn't good enough and when you come to the World Cup, you need to give everything. We can't play as we did in the first half." And Renard said it would have been no surprise if Argentina had taken his side lightly.

"Sometimes the opposition does not have the best motivation, it's normal, it also happened to us when playing lower teams."He added: "Some people don't understand but you can imagine that when you're playing against Saudi Arabia, the motivation is not the same as playing against Brazil."

Related Topics

Africa Football World Saudi Salem Same Ivory Coast Argentina Brazil Poland Zambia Saudi Arabia Mexico All From Best Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

23 minutes ago
 PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Mur ..

PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Murtaz

27 minutes ago
 Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

2 hours ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.