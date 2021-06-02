UrduPoint.com
Saudi Giants Al Hilal Name Jardim As Head Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Saudi giants Al Hilal name Jardim as head coach

Riyadh, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Saudi giants Al Hilal, the local league champions for the second consecutive season, have appointed Portuguese Leonardo Jardim as head coach.

"The board of directors of the club headed by Mr. Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel has signed the Portuguese manager Leonardo Jardim to be in charge of the first football team," Al Hilal said in a statement on Twitter late Tuesday.

"Jardim's contract will be lasting for one season; with the extension preference for another season." In a video posted on the Saudi club's Twitter account, Jardim said: "Hello everybody, I am coming to Riyadh for Al Hilal. See you soon."After winning local championships in Portugal and Greece, the 46-year-old Jardim coached Monaco, the French champions in 2017.

Al-Hilal's season has been marked by instability with four successive coaches, all rapidly sacked due to poor results.

More Stories From Sports

