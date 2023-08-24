Saudi national athlete Adnan Nour becomes world paralympic weightlifting champion

Saudi national paralympic weightlifter Adnan Nour Saeed clinched the gold medal in the 49 kg youth category by lifting 162 kg, as well as the gold medal in the overall event. His achievement took place at the opening of Para Powerlifting World Championships 2023, being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with the participation of 499 athletes representing 80 countries

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Saudi national paralympic weightlifter Adnan Nour Saeed clinched the gold medal in the 49 kg youth category by lifting 162 kg, as well as the gold medal in the overall event. His achievement took place at the opening of Para Powerlifting World Championships 2023, being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with the participation of 499 athletes representing 80 countries.

Additionally, his Saudi teammate, athlete Talal Al-Balawi, secured the bronze medal in the overall competition. Paralympic champion Adnan expressed his joy in achieving this unprecedented accomplishment. He also hailed the efforts of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation for its dedication to supporting paralympic athletes, enabling them to reach podiums and proudly represent the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the international stage.