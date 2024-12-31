Saudi Pro League prepares for winter transfer window

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has announced its preparations for the upcoming 2024-25 winter transfer window to run from January 1 to January 30, 2025, underscoring the league’s commitment to supporting clubs by facilitating player transfers, improving governance and planning, ensuring player welfare, and enhancing financial sustainability

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has announced its preparations for the upcoming 2024-25 winter transfer window to run from January 1 to January 30, 2025, underscoring the league’s commitment to supporting clubs by facilitating player transfers, improving governance and planning, ensuring player welfare, and enhancing financial sustainability.

In a statement released , the SPL emphasized that it had conducted several intensive workshops with ROSHN Saudi League clubs in recent months to identify their specific needs and objectives. The league plans to support clubs in ensuring continued success for their players, including facilitating transfers among local clubs.

The statement also noted that following the decision to allow ROSHN League clubs to sign non-Saudi players under the age of 21, clubs utilized 16 players during the last summer transfer window out of the 36 available slots for the league’s 18 clubs. Thirteen clubs signed at least one player in this age category, while five clubs made no signings.

The opportunity remains for some clubs to enhance their squads with players in this age group.

Additionally, the SPL revealed that all ROSHN League clubs reached the maximum allowance of eight foreign players above 21 years old by the end of the summer transfer window. New signings during the upcoming winter window will only be permitted if clubs terminate or sell contracts of currently registered players. The SPL stressed its cooperation with clubs and the Financial Sustainability Committee to facilitate these adjustments while ensuring compliance with relevant policies and regulations.

Regarding notable outcomes of the 2024-2025 ROSHN League season following the summer transfer window, the SPL reported a decrease in the average player age from 27.6 years to 26.2 years. A total of 115 local players were registered, while 132 local players departed due to contract expirations, sales, or cancellations. Meanwhile, 101 foreign players joined through new contracts, compared to 32 foreign players who exited due to contract expirations, sales, or cancellations.