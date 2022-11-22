UrduPoint.com

Saudi Star Al-Dawsari Writes Name In Lights

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Saudi star Al-Dawsari writes name in lights

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari grabbed the world's attention with his match-winning wonder strike against Argentina on Tuesday but the winger has been a star in his home country for years

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari grabbed the world's attention with his match-winning wonder strike against Argentina on Tuesday but the winger has been a star in his home country for years.

The 31-year-old helped the Saudis to a stunning 2-1 victory over the twice world champions when he took out two defenders with a clever turn before rifling the ball into the net.

It was a typical piece of brilliance from a player who has long been known as one of Asia's best.

Al-Dawsari has won two Asian Champions League titles with his Saudi club Al-Hilal, and scored a crucial goal in the 2019 final to help them beat Japan's Urawa Reds.

He was also named player of the tournament as Al-Hilal lifted the trophy again in 2021.

He has over 70 caps for his country and scored in the 95th minute to give Saudi Arabia a 2-1 win over Egypt in their final group game at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Al-Dawsari has served Al-Hilal with distinction, but he also got a taste of European club football when he joined Villarreal on loan in 2018 as part of a deal between La Liga and Saudi football chiefs.

He made only one substitute appearance in Spain but it was a memorable one, helping Villarreal come back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid.

His goal against Argentina has now seared his name on the world's consciousness.

Related Topics

Football Loan World Russia Egypt Saudi Salem Argentina Spain Japan Saudi Arabia 2018 2019 From Best Asia Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Messi says World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'ver ..

Messi says World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'very heavy blow'

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court restrains SNGPL from severing ..

Islamabad High Court restrains SNGPL from severing utility connections of trader ..

1 minute ago
 Citizens robbed in separate incidents

Citizens robbed in separate incidents

1 minute ago
 US to Disburse $4.5 Billion Direct Budget Support ..

US to Disburse $4.5 Billion Direct Budget Support for Ukraine - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Confusions created by Imran Khan going to end in f ..

Confusions created by Imran Khan going to end in few days: Sharjeel Memon

3 minutes ago
 IG orders decisive action against drug peddlers, s ..

IG orders decisive action against drug peddlers, sellers of mainpuri

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.