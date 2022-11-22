Saudi star Al-Dawsari writes name in lights

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari grabbed the world's attention with his match-winning wonder strike against Argentina on Tuesday but the winger has been a star in his home country for years

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari grabbed the world's attention with his match-winning wonder strike against Argentina on Tuesday but the winger has been a star in his home country for years.

The 31-year-old helped the Saudis to a stunning 2-1 victory over the twice world champions when he took out two defenders with a clever turn before rifling the ball into the net.

It was a typical piece of brilliance from a player who has long been known as one of Asia's best.

Al-Dawsari has won two Asian Champions League titles with his Saudi club Al-Hilal, and scored a crucial goal in the 2019 final to help them beat Japan's Urawa Reds.

He was also named player of the tournament as Al-Hilal lifted the trophy again in 2021.

He has over 70 caps for his country and scored in the 95th minute to give Saudi Arabia a 2-1 win over Egypt in their final group game at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Al-Dawsari has served Al-Hilal with distinction, but he also got a taste of European club football when he joined Villarreal on loan in 2018 as part of a deal between La Liga and Saudi football chiefs.

He made only one substitute appearance in Spain but it was a memorable one, helping Villarreal come back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid.

His goal against Argentina has now seared his name on the world's consciousness.