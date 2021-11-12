Saudi team to defend title in Diplomatic Football League

The Saudi embassy team would be defending the title in the Royal Business Solutions (RBS) Diplomatic Football League (DFL) to kick off here from November 20

The opening ceremony of the Royal Business Solutions DFL was organized here at a local hotel on Friday to reveal the participating embassies teams and to unveil the trophy of the mega event.

The event was attended by ambassadors, diplomats and many other guests. The title sponsor of the League was RBS powered by Gerry's while others included Marriott Hotel Islamabad, Comet sports, Joshila and Alamco Duty free. The organizer of the league was Mubasher Sanjrani of Sanjrani Oxen Enterprises.

For the first time a total of 11 teams would be featuring in the mega event representing 27 different nationalities.

The participating teams included Saudi United, Thailand A, Thailand B, Golden stars, Kazakhstan, Japan, RBS Diplomatic, Gerry's, Europe, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The league would be played for almost four months in the Federal Capital. The last edition of the diplomatic Gerry's League was won by Saudi Embassy team.

Fahad Jahangir Head of customer Care Gerry's, Adeel Riaz, CEO, Royal Business Solutions (RBS) and David Richard General Manager Mariott hotel were also present on the occasion.

The Diplomatic Football League was the only platform which provides a healthy activity and brings people belonging from different parts of the world closer through the game football.

DFL provides a joyful time and portrays a soft image of Pakistan, to the diplomatic community residing in the country.

