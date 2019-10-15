Saudi to play Palestine in landmark West Bank game

Saudi Arabia's football team will play Palestine in the occupied West Bank for the first time Tuesday, having previously refused to enter the territory as part of its boycott of Israel

The two will meet in a qualifier for the 2022 World Cup at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) at the Palestinian national stadium in Al-Ram, a part of the West Bank close to Jerusalem but cut off from the city by an Israeli separation barrier.

Palestinian Football Association chief Jibril Rajoub said Mondaythey expected the game, at the 8,000 capacity Faisel Husseini stadium,to be a sell out.