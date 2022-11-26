Saudis make goal hero Dawsari captain for Poland World Cup clash

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia named Salem Al-Dawsari, the player whose goal earned them a famous victory against Argentina in their World Cup opener, as captain for their second match against Poland on Saturday.

Poland are captained again by Robert Lewandowski, the Barcelona forward who is still looking for the first World Cup goal of his career after he missed a penalty in his side's opening 0-0 draw with Mexico.

Salman Al-Faraj, who usually captains Saudi Arabia, is not in the starting line-up after suffering an injury in the team's opening match.

Argentina face Mexico in the other Group C match later Saturday.

Poland (4-4-2) Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Krystian Bielik; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski (capt) Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (POL) Saudi Arabia (4-1-4-1) Mohammed Al-Owais; Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Saud Abdulhamid; Abdulelah Al-Malki; Sami Al-Naji, Mohamed Kanno, Feras Al-Brikan, Salem Al-Dawsari (capt); Saleh Al-Shehri Coach: Herve Renard (FRA) Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)