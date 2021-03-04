MotoGP's Aprilia Racing Team Gresini named Lorenzo Savadori on Thursday as the replacement for Andrea Iannone, who has been suspended four years for doping

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :MotoGP's Aprilia Racing Team Gresini named Lorenzo Savadori on Thursday as the replacement for Andrea Iannone, who has been suspended four years for doping.

The 27-year-old Italian will line up alongside Spaniard Aleix Espargaro on the revamped RS-GP which bears a tribute on the front to former team boss Fausto Gresini who died aged 60 from Covid-19 last month.

Savadori, who was managed by Gresini, is best known for his time in World Superbikes and being Italian Superbike champion last year.

He made his debut for the team when he took over form British rider Bradley Smith who had initially stepped in as Iannone's replacement.

"I know that I have a lot to learn," said Savadori.

"It is a demanding category and still new for me. The tests and races last year gave me a chance to begin building confidence with this bike and with these tyres, but it is just a starting point with wide margins for improvement.

"I'll try to transform the pain generated by the passing of Fausto, a person who believed very much in me, into positive energy. His determination and the things he taught me will accompany me in this new stage of my career." Iannone was suspended four years for an anti-doping violation in November after the Court of Arbitration for Sport extended his initial 18-month suspension following an appeal.

The Italian was suspended in March 2020 after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in a urine sample collected at an in-competition test at the Malaysian MotoGP in Sepang in November 2019.

Aprilia will begin testing their new bike in Qatar on Friday. The first race of the season is on March 28, also in Qatar.