SBA felicitates players for clinching gold medals in Commonwealth Games.

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh Baseball Association Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad Noor Dastgir for clinching gold medals in the Commonwealth Games.

In a statement issued in Jamshoro, the association's President Engr.

Muhammad Mohsin Khan and other office bearers said Nadeem's hardwork and craving to win the medal for his country helped him set a record in the javelin throw event.

The association described him as the national hero who set the record by throwing 90.18 meters, a distance covered for the first time in the 59 years history of the Commonwealth Games.

The office bearers of the association also congratulated the weightlifting gold medalist Muhammad Noor Dastgir, silver medalist wrestlers Inam Butt, Anwar Zaman and all other medal winners.