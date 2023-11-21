Open Menu

SBA Organizes Sports Competition

Muhammad Rameez Published November 21, 2023 | 11:10 PM

District Sports Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized sports competitions on the first day of Urs Mubarak of Sakhi Jam Datar

A cricket tournament was organized in Jam Sahib in which 12 teams participated. The final cricket match was played between Bugti XI Cricket Club Jam Sahib and 60 Mile Cricket Club.

After an interesting competition, 60 Mile Club won.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Daur Rafia Naz and District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winner and runner-up teams.

Junior Town Officer Muhammad Saleh Zardari, Mukhtarkar Dur Muhammad Ali Jamali and other officials were present at the occasion.

