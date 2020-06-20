UrduPoint.com
SBBSW Women Sports Awards Will Be Held On June 21

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

Sports for life is organising "Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Sports Women (SBBSW) Awards" to honour 11 females sports persons on the occasion of the birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Sunday (June 21).

Sports for Life have nominated 11 females from different sports to honour them for their contribution in sports. The event will be held online due to COVID-19 lockdown. Huge number of participants are expected to witness the awards, according to a news release issued here on Saturday.

Humera Siddiqui (sports organiser), Nasira Ilyas (Hockey), Palwasha Bashir (Badminton), Tehmina Asif (Vice President, SOA), Sadia Shaikh (Football), Kulsoom Hazara (Karate), Nazo Shakoor (Table Tennis), Naseem Hameed (Athletics) are nominated for the awards, while Shafia Ali (Volleyball), Zainab Khan (Squash) and Hoor Fawad (Table Tennis) are also nominated as emerging female sports persons.

Shezad Kazi, CEO, Sports for Life said that it is now time to honour females for their contribution in the field of sports. He hoped that more and more new talent will emerge from the female side in the field of sports.

Shezad thanked DMC South for sponsoring this online event and also thanked Nadeem Shaikh of Justice Helpine for supporting the event. Asad Ibad Ali and Humera Siddiqui are the coordinators of the event.

