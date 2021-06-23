SBBWU upset Uni of Lahore in Inter-University Women Handball Championship

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University handing an upsetting 7-6 defeat to University of Lahore on the opening day of the All Pakistan Inter-University Women Handball Championship which got underway here at Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar Campus on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University handing an upsetting 7-6 defeat to University of Lahore on the opening day of the All Pakistan Inter-University Women Handball Championship which got underway here at Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar Campus on Wednesday.

Assistant sports Higher education Commission Islamabad Miss Mahnoor was the chief guest on this occasion. Director General Sports and former International Athlete Bahre Karam, Director Sports and former national athlete Maria Samin, Director Sports Saleem Khan, former international handball player and coach Sami Ullah Marwat, Officials, players from nine University teams including Lahore College for Women Lahore, Sargodha University, Superior University Lahore, University of Peshawar in Pool-A and University of the Punjab, B.Z University Multan, Agriculture University of Faisalabad, University and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar (SBBUP) in Pool-B were taking part.

In the thrilling opening match Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University upset University of Lahore by 7-6. The match produced great thrill for the sitting spectators and Lahore got the lead till the first session match but later on SBBWU dominated the proceedings and did not give much chance to University of Lahore to strike back. Superior University Lahore defeated Sargodha University 10-1. Lahore College for Women defeated University of Peshawar by 6-2 in the other matches.

Talking to media, Director Sports, University of Peshawar, Bahre Karam said that under the auspices of Higher Education Commission with the collaboration of the University of Peshawar was organizing the event. He said all out facilities would be ensured to the players who are here from nine different universities participating in the Championship.