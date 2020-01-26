SBBWU wins overall Games trophy against Sarhad Uni of Information & Technology

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar clinched the overall trophy against Sarhad University of Information Technology (SUIT) in the week long Games between the two educational institutions by involving women only activities which concluded here on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Sarhad University of Informational Technology Professor Dr. Saleem Ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Banazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Professor Dr. Razia Sultana graced the occasion as guests and witnessed the thrilling finals of the week-long Games including Cricket, Tug of War, Volleyball and Badminton. Deputy Director Sports Mariyya Samin (SBBWU) and Director Sports SUIT Khursheed Marwat, Organizing Secretary Salma Faiz, players and large number of spectators witnessed and enjoyed the week long Games.

A total of 35 females from Sarhad University of Informational Technology (SUIT) and 80 students from SBBWU took part in the week long games organized with the aim to provide much needed competitive exposure to the female students' part of SUIT and SBBWU Games.

All the Games were held on league basis. In the Cricket, Shaheed Banazir Bhutto Women University team won the Series by 2-1. The match was won by SUIT by four wickets with skipper of SUIT Saira made a cracking 50 runs in the team total of 111 runs. She also hit four boundaries and one six in her elegant innings. Zindagi, Atiyya, and Fatima also played well and scored 20 and 19 runs each. For SBBWU team Nafeesa, Zindagi and Sara took two wickets each.

After winning the first match by 11 runs when they bowled out SBBWU in the first match on 100 runs in which Sumbal, Wareen and Tanzeela played well and scored 33, 26 and 18 runs respectively. Thus SUIT won the first match by 11 runs.

In the other two matches SBBWU recorded victories against SUIT by 3 wickets and 5 wickets respectively and thus won the three matches Series 2-1.

For SBBWU skipper Tanzeela, Bakh Naveed, Ayesha, Mehreen, Sumbal, Suman and Naila played the cricket match. For SUIT Saira, Zindagi, Atiyya, Aiman, Sajida, Asma, Fatima, Kainat, Haleema, Laiba and Aleema played the cricket match.

In the Volleyball Shaheed Benazir Bhutto defeated SUIT by 3-1, the score was 25-23, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-20 and in Badminton SBBWU also recorded victory against SUIT team by 3-1. SUIT won the Tug of War event by 2-1 and thus Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University won the overall Games trophy.

Similarly, the Fair play Trophy was also given to the SUIT University.

Professor Dr. Saleem Ur Rehman lauded the support and cooperation extended by SBBWU management for involving female students of SUIT in healthy sports activities and said that such activities would be continued in future as well.

Speaking on this occasion, VC Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana appreciated the eagerness shown by all the students of both SBBWU and SUIT and assured that the University would utilize all its services for providing best facilities to the players.

Playing sports contributes to physical development, coordination, cardiovascular health and numerous other benefits associated with disease prevention, she said, adding "Physical activity can help ward of chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, hypertension, obesity, depression and osteoporosis." She said most people, taking part in sport would improve your general health and well-being as playing sports helps reduce body fat or controls your body weight. Sports allow you would gain the satisfaction of developing your fitness and skills as it could help you fight depression and anxiety.

At the end, both the VCs of SUIT and SBBWU gave away trophies and certificates to the position holders.