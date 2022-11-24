SBP and Athletics Federation of Pakistan to host National Athletics Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) and Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) are going to host 50th National Athletics Championships for Men & Women at Punjab Stadium from tomorrow, Friday here at the Punjab stadium.

This was announced by Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and AFP President Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi at a press conference at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Secretary M Zafar, Senior athletics coach Salman Butt and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the press conference, DG, SBP said that all the athletics competitions of the championship will be held at tartan track at Punjab Stadium. "Sports Board Punjab will provide best accommodation facilities to all participating athletes. We are quite upbeat that several fresh talented athletes will emerge from the 50th National Athletics Championship," he added.

He informed that 14 teams including Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit Baltistan, Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Wapda, Railways and HEC will participate in the 3-day event . "The male athletes will take part in 23 events while the women will participate in 21 events during the Championships".

He further said that Sports Board Punjab is conducting talent hunt schemes in all tehsils to build a pool of elite athletes. "For this purpose, Sports Board Punjab has established several academies including Athletics Academy, table tennis, tennis, swimming and cricket academies to bring out new talent in all sports disciplines".

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that top medal-winning 30 athletes of 73rd Punjab Games will be trained in Athletics Academy. "We are hopeful that Sports Board Punjab's Athletics academy will help a lot in producing several athletes like Olympian Arshad Nadeem".

AFP President Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi, on this occasion, said that the final of the championship will be held on November 27. "We are grateful of Sports Board Punjab for extending valuable support for holding 50th National Athletics Championship".

He said that SBP is doing excellent job for the development of sports across the province. "AFP President Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi said it is the best opportunity for athletes to showcase their talent at a bigger level. "The establishment of Sports Board Punjab's Athletics Academy is a great development for the promotion of athletics among the young generation," he added.