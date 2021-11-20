UrduPoint.com

SBP And Kh Junaid Hockey Academy Celebrate World Children's Day

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 06:52 PM

SBP and Kh Junaid Hockey Academy celebrate World Children's Day

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Khwaja Junaid Hockey Academy celebrated World Children's Day at a grand ceremony at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The Sports board Punjab (SBP) and Khwaja Junaid Hockey academy celebrated World Children's Day at a grand ceremony at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Director General Sports Board Punjab Javed Chohan was the chief guest on this occasion. Honorary Consul General German Embassy Arif Saeed, Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation Mohammad Asif Bajwa Bajwa, Olympian Kh Junaid, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, former Test cricketers Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Irfan and Abdul Rehman were the other prominent guests on this occasion.

Hundreds of children participated in the ceremony and took part in various competitions including hockey skills, face painting and jumping event etc on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan while speaking on the occasion said the talented children are the future of Pakistan and we must look after and support them in every phase of their academic and playing careers.

He said the purpose of celebrating Children's Day is to highlight the rights of children including good education, provision of sports facilities, health, clean environment, best training for every child which is a fundamental right of every child.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore World Sports Education Punjab German Mohammad Irfan Kamran Akmal Event Best

Recent Stories

Joint NATO-Baltic Drills Winter Shield 2021 to Sta ..

Joint NATO-Baltic Drills Winter Shield 2021 to Start in Latvia on Monday - Repor ..

11 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab reviews cleanliness arrange ..

Chief Secretary Punjab reviews cleanliness arrangements in Lahore

48 seconds ago
 PTI govt closes doors of rigging forever by introd ..

PTI govt closes doors of rigging forever by introducing EVM: Governor

49 seconds ago
 Russia's Patriarch Kirill Says Church Not Involved ..

Russia's Patriarch Kirill Says Church Not Involved in Political Conflicts in Ukr ..

53 seconds ago
 Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup : Newage/R ..

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup : Newage/Rizvi's face Remounts in final

4 minutes ago
 Walk held to mark World Children Day

Walk held to mark World Children Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.