LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The Sports board Punjab (SBP) and Khwaja Junaid Hockey academy celebrated World Children's Day at a grand ceremony at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Director General Sports Board Punjab Javed Chohan was the chief guest on this occasion. Honorary Consul General German Embassy Arif Saeed, Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation Mohammad Asif Bajwa Bajwa, Olympian Kh Junaid, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, former Test cricketers Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Irfan and Abdul Rehman were the other prominent guests on this occasion.

Hundreds of children participated in the ceremony and took part in various competitions including hockey skills, face painting and jumping event etc on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan while speaking on the occasion said the talented children are the future of Pakistan and we must look after and support them in every phase of their academic and playing careers.

He said the purpose of celebrating Children's Day is to highlight the rights of children including good education, provision of sports facilities, health, clean environment, best training for every child which is a fundamental right of every child.