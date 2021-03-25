UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP And PCB Agree To Build A 5-Star Hotel At Nishtar Park Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

SBP and PCB agree to build a 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over a meeting at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday and reached an agreement on building a 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Pakistan Cricket Board's senior General Manager Admin Col (retd) Ashfaq Ahmed, consultant Abdul Ghafoor Bhatti, Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials also attended the meeting.

The construction of 5-Star Hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, High Performance Centre and issues related to LRCA ground were discussed during the meeting. The alternate grounds for cricket clubs were also reviewed during the meeting. Sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Cricket Board have agreed to build a 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said several world class sports facilities have been provided in Nishtar Park Sports Complex and many international sports players used to visit here for sports events quite frequently.

"In such a situation, a 5-Star hotel was badly needed here. The security issue of international teams will also be resolved after the construction of a 5-Star hotel which will also provide a complete residence facility to world sports stars. In this way the authorities won't need to block the traffic and other roads for the security of foreign sports teams".

Pakistan Cricket Board's senior General Manager AdminCol (retd) Ashfaq Ahmed, on this occasion lauded Sports Board Punjab's step of 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "Then there will be no security issue of international teams and it will help a lot in the promotion of cricket in the country", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey World Sports Punjab Hotel Visit Traffic Agreement

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

46 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

56 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

1 hour ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.