UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP And PHF To Organise Lahore Hockey League 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

SBP and PHF to organise Lahore Hockey League 2020

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Friday that the sports board Punjab (SBP) had decided to organize historic Lahore Hockey League 2020 with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in December this year.

This important decision was taken during a high-level meeting, chaired by the SBP Director General at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Director National Coaching Centre Rana Nasrullah, national hockey team head coach Olympian Kh Junaid, SBP consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials.

A three-member committee has been constituted for the smooth organization of the tournament. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser and national hockey team head coach Olympian Kh Junaid will be the members of the committee.

Addressing the meeting Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed that nine teams of Lahore will compete in the Lahore Hockey League 2020.

"The participating teams will be named after Lahore's nine towns - Ravi Town, Shalamar Town, Wagha Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Data Ganj Bakhash Town, Gulberg Town, Samanabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Nishtar Town," he added.

He expressed his determination to make Lahore Hockey League 2020 a memorable event like PSL. "Top companies, business groups and firms will take part in the auction of nine participating teams after which the drafting process of the players will be conducted", he asserted.

PHF Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa, on this occasion said Lahore's all talented players will feature in this tournament. "All the participating players will be divided into three categories – A, B and C for the drafting process," he informed. "We are thankful to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for holding this important league", he added.

National hockey team Olympian Kh Muhammad Junaid on this occasion said that Lahore Hockey League 2020 will provide a golden opportunity to young players of Lahore to demonstrate their hockey skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Sports Business Punjab Pakistan Super League Young Gulberg December 2020 Gold Event All Top Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah museums awarded â€˜Accessible for Disabili ..

1 hour ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindhâ€™s Talha ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

2 hours ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

2 hours ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.