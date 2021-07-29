SBP announces schedule of Independence Day sports events

Sports Board Punjab, on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Thursday announced the schedule of 20 male and female games slated to be staged from August 2 to 30, 2021 at various venues of Punjab province in connection with 75th Independence Day of the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab, on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Thursday announced the schedule of 20 male and female games slated to be staged from August 2 to 30, 2021 at various venues of Punjab province in connection with 75th Independence Day of the country.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh has already discussed and finalized key modalities of the Independence Day sports events with the representatives of all sports associations of the province in a largely-attended meeting here at National Hockey Stadium.

In this regard, Director General Sports Punjab said : "We will be able to conduct Independence Day sports events in a more appropriate way by involving all sports associations of the province".

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh revealed that Sports Board Punjab is going to organize 9-team First Women National Independence Day Hockey Cup 2021 on this auspicious occasion. "The teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, Islamabad, Army, Railways, Wapda and HEC are taking part in this grand hockey event," he added.

He informed that male and female athletes will demonstrate their talent in 100m, 200m, 400m, Long Jump, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Shot Put, 110m Hurdles (M), 100m Hurdles (F) athletics competitions on August 12, 2021 at NPSC Punjab Stadium. "Sports Board Punjab is also organsing athletics competitions of Wheel Chair race, Deaf & Dump 100m, 50m, Mentally-retarded persons, 50m Disabled persons, 50m Blind, She-male race, Optical race (Chati race) for Special Persons and she-male players on the same day".

Following is the schedule of SBP Independence Day sports events: Sr No,Game,Events,date,Venue 1. Basketball (M),Team event 2-4 Aug,NPSC Gymnasium Hall 2.Lawn Tennis,Single, double,5 Aug,Punjab Int'l Tennis Stadium 3.Archery (M & F),70m Individual,5-6 Aug,Shehnaz Sheikh Hockey 30m Team event,Stadium, Rawalpindi 4.Table Tennis (M & F),Single, double,6 Aug,NPSC Gymnasium Hall 5.Roller Hockey/Skating,8 Aug,NPSC Gymnasium Hall 6.Volleyball (M),Team event,9 Aug,NPSC Gymnasium Hall 7.Badminton (M & F),Single, double,10 Aug,NPSC Gymnasium Hall 8.Swimming (M & F),Junior & Sr Age Group,11 Aug,Punjab Swimming Complex 9.Athletics (M & F),Nine events,12 Aug,NPSC Punjab Stadium 10.Athletics (Special Persons, Shemales),12 Aug,NPSC Punjab Stadium 11.Cycling (M & F),Individual & Team event,13 Aug,Cycling Velodrome NPSC 12.Football,Quaid XI vs Iqbal XI,14 Aug,NPSC Punjab Stadium 13.Hockey (M & F),Team event,14 Aug,National & Mini Hockey Stadium 14.Cricket match,SBP XI vs Media XI,16 Aug,LCCA cricket ground 15.Pentathlon (M & F),Laser Shooting and Run,21 Aug,NPSC Punjab Stadium 16.Weightlifting (M),Eight weight categories,22 Aug,NPSC Gymnasium Hall 17.Powerlifting (F),Eight weight categories,23 Aug,NPSC Gymnasium Hall 18.Kick-Boxing,Eight weight categories,24 Aug,NPSC outside Punjab Stadium19.Snooker -24 Aug,NPSC Gymnasium Hall20.Hockey (F),(Team Event) 25-30 Aug,National Hockey Stadium.