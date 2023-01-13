UrduPoint.com

SBP Arranges Balochistan Delegation Visit To Lahore

Muhammad Rameez Published January 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

SBP arranges Balochistan delegation visit to Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP) arranged a visit to several important and historical places of the provincial metropolis for the 32-member delegation from Balochistan Youth Affairs Department, here on Friday.

The delegation took a round of provincial capital on a double-decker tourist bus for sightseeing besides visiting historical and attractive places like Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid, Greater Iqbal Park, Wagah Border, Bargad office, Govt College University and Punjab food Authority offices.

The Balochistan delegation, which includes 10 females and 21 male students from different colleges and universities, is on a four-day visit to the provincial metropolis under the leadership of Director Youth Affairs Department Balochistan Ejaz Ali, on the invitation of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab under Youth Exchange Programme.

SBP Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said on Friday that the Balochistan students got awareness about history of Punjab during their Lahore trip. "We are promoting national unity and solidarity through the youth exchange programme," he added.

He said that the programme was playing an important role in highlighting the history and culture of all the provinces. "We are also organising the National Youth Summit in February in which the youth of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will participate," he said.

Director Youth Affairs Balochistan Ejaz Ali thanked Director General Sports Punjab for making their Lahore visit memorable. The members of guest delegation described their visit to Lahore as memorable and historic.

Related Topics

Lahore Balochistan Sports Exchange Punjab Visit Male Wagah Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Border Mosque All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

18 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

1 hour ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.