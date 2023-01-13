SBP arranges Balochistan delegation visit to Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP) arranged a visit to several important and historical places of the provincial metropolis for the 32-member delegation from Balochistan Youth Affairs Department, here on Friday.

The delegation took a round of provincial capital on a double-decker tourist bus for sightseeing besides visiting historical and attractive places like Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid, Greater Iqbal Park, Wagah Border, Bargad office, Govt College University and Punjab food Authority offices.

The Balochistan delegation, which includes 10 females and 21 male students from different colleges and universities, is on a four-day visit to the provincial metropolis under the leadership of Director Youth Affairs Department Balochistan Ejaz Ali, on the invitation of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab under Youth Exchange Programme.

SBP Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said on Friday that the Balochistan students got awareness about history of Punjab during their Lahore trip. "We are promoting national unity and solidarity through the youth exchange programme," he added.

He said that the programme was playing an important role in highlighting the history and culture of all the provinces. "We are also organising the National Youth Summit in February in which the youth of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will participate," he said.

Director Youth Affairs Balochistan Ejaz Ali thanked Director General Sports Punjab for making their Lahore visit memorable. The members of guest delegation described their visit to Lahore as memorable and historic.