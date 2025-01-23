SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

SBP chased the 82-run target in 14.5 overs on day three at the NBP Sports Complex

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by seven wickets as they chased the 82-run target in 14.5 overs on day three at the NBP sports Complex on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, SNGPL continued their second innings from overnight score of 78-2 in 25 overs and slipped to 139 all out in 52.3 overs. For SBP, Niaz Khan and Kashif Bhatti picked up three wickets each, while Mohammad Ismail and Aimal Khan dismissed two batters each.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories posted 479 all out against Pakistan Television (PTV) after continuing from their overnight total of 286-6, taking a 144-run first innings lead.

KRL’s opening batter Waqar Ahmed, who resumed the day from 172 not out, crossed his personal best in first-class smashing his maiden double-century (246, 428b, 19x4s, 4x6s) in the format. No.8 batter Saad Baig fell for 95 off 126 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes, while also partnering with Waqar for a 180-run stand.

In turn, ptv were 131 for no loss at stumps with a 13-run deficit still ahead of them with opening pair of Waqar Hussain (81 not out, 114b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and Mohammad Taha (43 not out, 105b, 5x4s) on the crease.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) were 9-2 in seven overs at close of play on day three chasing 319 against Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at the KCCA Stadium, Karachi.

Earlier in the day, WAPDA scored 208-9 in their first innings after resuming from overnight score of 168-4, conceding a 138-run deficit. In turn, OGDCL were bundled out for 182 all out as WAPDA’s skipper Khalid Usman picked up four wickets while fast bowler Ali Raza returned figures of 3-22 in 14 overs.

Scores in brief (Day 3 of 4):

Match 9 – State Bank of Pakistan beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets at NBP Sports Complex

SNGPL 242 all out, 73.

2 overs (Saad Khan 117, Arafat Minhas 71; Kashif Bhatti 3-78, Niaz Khan 2-31, Aimal Khan 2-39, Mohammad Ismail 2-55) and 139 all out, 52.3 overs (Shahzaib Khan 40, Abid Ali 34, Arafat Minhas 23; Niaz Khan 3-24, Kashif Bhatti 3-37, Mohammad Ismail 2-22, Aimal Khan 2-29)

SBP 300 all out, 76.3 overs (Muhammad Ghazi Ghori 83 not out, Imran Butt 75, Rameez Aziz 68, Umar Amin 51; Arafat Minhas 3-36, Qasim Akram 3-53, Shehzad Gul 2-53, Haris Rauf 2-59) and 85-3, 14.5 overs (Mohammad Saleem 28, Imran Butt 25)

Match 10 – Pakistan Television vs Khan Research Laboratories at SBP Sports Complex

PTV 335 all out, 85.3 overs (Muhammad Shahzad 129, Taimur Khan 52, Waqar Hussain 41, Salman Khan Jnr 29, Mehran Sanwal 26; Rohan Qadri 3-67, Ahmed Bashir 3-70, Arshadullah 3-80) and 131-0, (Waqar Hussain 81 not out, Mohammad Taha 43 not out)

KRL 479 all out, 147.1 overs (Waqar Ahmed 246, Saad Baig 95, Imran Rafiq 40, Muhammad Awais Zafar 27; Ali Usman 3-110, Israr Hussain 2-44, Faisal Akram 2-185, Israr Hussain 2-42)

Match 11 – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited vs Water and Power Development Authority at the KCCA Stadium

OGDCL 346 all out, 122.2 overs (Hasan Raza 81, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 68, Arsal Sheikh 48, Adil Amin 42, Abbas Ali 32, Mohammad Umair 22, Rizwan Ali 21; Ali Raza 3-62, Khalid Usman 3-87, Mohammad Asghar 3-94) and 182 all out, 50.5 overs (Hasan Raza 44, Asif Afridi 41 not out, Sameer Saqib 34, Mohammad Umair 21; Khalid Usman 4-42, Ali Raza 3-22, Naqeebullah 3-22)

WAPDA 208, 80 overs (Mohammad Ammar 68, Imran Dogar 45, Ayaz Tasawar 34, Hassan Abid Kiyani 23; Asif Afridi 6-52) and 9-2, 7 overs (Mushtaq Ahmed 2-3)

(On Tuesday) Match 12–Ghani Glass beat Higher education Commission by 10 wickets at UBL Sports Complex