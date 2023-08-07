Open Menu

SBP Coaches Focusing On Physical Fitness At High Performance Tennis Camp

Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Expert coaches continued to impart modern training to young participants at Sports board Punjab (SBP) High Performance Tennis Training Camp here at state-of-the-art Tennis Courts on Monday.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that a large numbers of boys and girls of different age groups are participating in the month-long camp being organised under the supervision of qualified coaches till August 31. "Besides routine training, special emphasis is being given on physical fitness of young male and female camp probables".

He said that SBP High Performance Tennis Training Camp is being conducted with an aim to provide an opportunity to young tennis players to learn and polish their game skills.

He urged the camp probables to utilise all of their energies for learning of games techniques under the supervision of expert coaches. "Sports Board Punjab is providing all essential facilities to participating young players during the High Performance Tennis Camp," he added.

Dr Asif Tufail further said that tennis is one of the most popular sports among young generation. "The top class training at High Performance Tennis Camp will help a lot in producing several future tennis stars", he added.

