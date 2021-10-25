LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP) coaches and trainers are imparting training and finer points of the game to the players in the Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls hockey camps here at National Hockey Stadium.

The participants of camp are being imparted training twice a day (morning and evening sessions) daily for the preparation of upcoming Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament scheduled to be played at National Hockey Stadium from Nov 2 to 5.

Sports Board Punjab's qualified coaches are laying special emphasis on physical fitness and game techniques of the Punjab boys and girls in the camp.

As many as 50 boys and 30 girls are participating in the training camp after which Punjab's boys and girls teams (16-member each) will be named to participate in the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament.

On the other hand, Punjab U-17 boys' weightlifting camp is also underway. After camp training 8-member Punjab team will be named to participate in the Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys Weightlifting Tournament which is going to be organised from Nov 2 to 4, 2021.