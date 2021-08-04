UrduPoint.com

SBP Completes Arrangements For Independence Day Archery Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:19 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Wednesday that Sports board Punjab (SBP) has completed all the arrangements of Independence Day Male and Female Archery Championship to be held at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on August 6 and 7.

He said teams from all nine divisions will feature in the Independence Day Archery Championship. The competitions of 70m Individual and 30m Team Event will be contested during the two-day championship.

"The Independence Day Archery Championship will prove to be a golden opportunity for talented archers of the province. We are quite upbeat to find talented male and female archery players from the Independence Day Archery Championship," he added.

DG, SBP will inaugurate the event.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah and all Divisional Sports Officers will also present at the grand event. Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi Manzar Farid Shah is supervising all the arrangements of the competition.

