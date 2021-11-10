UrduPoint.com

SBP Completes Arrangements For Showing Pak-Australia T20 World Cup SF On Country's Biggest Screen

Wed 10th November 2021

SBP completes arrangements for showing Pak-Australia T20 World Cup SF on country's biggest screen

Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab, on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, has completed all arrangements for showing Pakistan-Australia T20 World Cup semifinal live on the country's biggest ever screen

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab, on the directions of Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan, has completed all arrangements for showing Pakistan-Australia T20 World Cup semifinal live on the country's biggest ever screen.

The crucial Pakistan-Australia T20 World Cup semifinal match will be shown on the big screen at 7.00pm on Thursday (Nov 11, 2021) at National Hockey Stadium.

Javed Chohan who along with other top officials reviewed the arrangements said that Pakistan playing in the semi final of T20 World Cup is a big occasion and we all must enjoy and celebrate it in a befitting manner.

He said Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, several provincial ministers, advisors and MPAs will also watch the exciting T20 World Cup match.

He said stringent security measures have been made for this big occasion.

"Competent officials of Punjab Police and Sports board Punjab security team will be deputed in and around the venue.

Walk-through gates will also be installed at all entry points and all the cricket enthusiasts will be checked by metal detectors and scanners before entering the National Hockey Stadium," he informed.

"Besides establishing different food stalls, separate seating arrangements have also been made for families at the grand venue," he informed.

"Pakistan cricket team, under the leadership of prolific captain Babar Azam, has so far exhibited wonderful performance in the T20 World Cup winning all their pool matches quite convincingly.

The whole Pakistan nation is praying for the success of the national cricket team in the T20 WorldCup semi final clash against the strong Australian cricket team".

