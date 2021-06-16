SBP condoles death of former Olympian wrestler Siraj

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of former Olympian wrestler Siraj Din alias Saja of Garhi Shahu, who represented Pakistan in 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of former Olympian wrestler Siraj Din alias Saja of Garhi Shahu, who represented Pakistan in 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games.

He lauded the great contributions of legendary wrestler Siraj Din, who also won a gold medal in Commonwealth Games and silver medal in Asian Games.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that his services for the promotion of wrestling will be remembered for a long time.

He shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss.