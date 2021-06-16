UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP Condoles Death Of Former Olympian Wrestler Siraj

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:25 PM

SBP condoles death of former Olympian wrestler Siraj

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of former Olympian wrestler Siraj Din alias Saja of Garhi Shahu, who represented Pakistan in 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of former Olympian wrestler Siraj Din alias Saja of Garhi Shahu, who represented Pakistan in 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games.

He lauded the great contributions of legendary wrestler Siraj Din, who also won a gold medal in Commonwealth Games and silver medal in Asian Games.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that his services for the promotion of wrestling will be remembered for a long time.

He shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Gold Silver Olympics Family Asia

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gla ..

16 minutes ago

Rangers conducts snap checking

7 minutes ago

Dacoit arrested after encounter

7 minutes ago

Mining Company Discovers Diamond in Botswana That ..

7 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces result of ..

9 minutes ago

MNAs Kanwal Shauzab, Khurram Shehzad call on Prime ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.