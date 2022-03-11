SBP contingent puts up memorable performance in National Horse and Cattle show

The contingent of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab presented a memorable performance in the National Horse & Cattle Show night event during the grand opening ceremony at Fortress Stadium here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The contingent of sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab presented a memorable performance in the National Horse & Cattle Show night event during the grand opening ceremony at Fortress Stadium here.

Over 300 male and female students belonging to different colleges and universities presented eye-catching Peace Show, Gymnastic Show and cultural performances.

The management of the National Horse & Cattle Show and a large number of spectators appreciated the lively performance of hundreds of young performers during the Peace Show, Gymnastic Show and cultural events.

The management of National Horse & Cattle Show also congratulated Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan over a wonderful performance of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab contingent.

"The amazing performances of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab contingent literally enhanced the worth of the National Horse & Cattle Show event. Hundreds of male and female students have presented a true picture of the culture of all provinces in a magnificent manner".