UrduPoint.com

SBP Contingent Puts Up Memorable Performance In National Horse And Cattle Show

Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2022 | 08:03 PM

SBP contingent puts up memorable performance in National Horse and Cattle show

The contingent of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab presented a memorable performance in the National Horse & Cattle Show night event during the grand opening ceremony at Fortress Stadium here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The contingent of sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab presented a memorable performance in the National Horse & Cattle Show night event during the grand opening ceremony at Fortress Stadium here.

Over 300 male and female students belonging to different colleges and universities presented eye-catching Peace Show, Gymnastic Show and cultural performances.

The management of the National Horse & Cattle Show and a large number of spectators appreciated the lively performance of hundreds of young performers during the Peace Show, Gymnastic Show and cultural events.

The management of National Horse & Cattle Show also congratulated Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan over a wonderful performance of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab contingent.

"The amazing performances of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab contingent literally enhanced the worth of the National Horse & Cattle Show event. Hundreds of male and female students have presented a true picture of the culture of all provinces in a magnificent manner".

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Young Male Event All

Recent Stories

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of q ..

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

4 minutes ago
 GIMS to mark world TB day

GIMS to mark world TB day

4 minutes ago
 Over 7.74m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7.74m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan must increase per acre yield to alleviate ..

Pakistan must increase per acre yield to alleviate rural poverty: Fakhar Imam

5 minutes ago
 12 MCB staff get Umrah package

12 MCB staff get Umrah package

5 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Two matches on Saturday

Polo Super League: Two matches on Saturday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>