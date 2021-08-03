SBP curtails Independence Day sports events due to surge in COVID 19 cases

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in the wake of growing coronavirus pandemic, has curtailed Independence Day sports events under the direction of Punjab Government

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) in the wake of growing coronavirus pandemic, has curtailed Independence Day sports events under the direction of Punjab Government.

This was stated by Director General SBP Adnan Arshad Aulakh, here on Tuesday.

He informed that as per the revised schedule, now the Independence Day sports events will be staged from Aug 6 to 21, 2021. "Sports Board Punjab will organize Independence Day Male and Female Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on Aug 6 and 7, 2021. The teams from all nine divisions will feature in Independence Day Archery Championship. The competitions of 70m Individual and 30m Team Event will be contested during the two-day Independence Day Archery Championship".

He said that gymnastic competitions of male and female athletes will be held on Aug 9 outside NPSC Gymnasium Hall. "The male and female cycling events will be organised at Cycling Velodrome on Aug 13. The male and female football and hockey events will be staged at Punjab Stadium and National Hockey Stadium respectively on Aug 14," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab further said that Punjab Stadium will host male and female pentathlon contests on Aug 21, 2021. "The Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be implemented fully during the competitions".