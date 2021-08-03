UrduPoint.com

SBP Curtails Independence Day Sports Events Due To Surge In COVID 19 Cases

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:47 PM

SBP curtails Independence Day sports events due to surge in COVID 19 cases

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in the wake of growing coronavirus pandemic, has curtailed Independence Day sports events under the direction of Punjab Government

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) in the wake of growing coronavirus pandemic, has curtailed Independence Day sports events under the direction of Punjab Government.

This was stated by Director General SBP Adnan Arshad Aulakh, here on Tuesday.

He informed that as per the revised schedule, now the Independence Day sports events will be staged from Aug 6 to 21, 2021. "Sports Board Punjab will organize Independence Day Male and Female Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on Aug 6 and 7, 2021. The teams from all nine divisions will feature in Independence Day Archery Championship. The competitions of 70m Individual and 30m Team Event will be contested during the two-day Independence Day Archery Championship".

He said that gymnastic competitions of male and female athletes will be held on Aug 9 outside NPSC Gymnasium Hall. "The male and female cycling events will be organised at Cycling Velodrome on Aug 13. The male and female football and hockey events will be staged at Punjab Stadium and National Hockey Stadium respectively on Aug 14," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab further said that Punjab Stadium will host male and female pentathlon contests on Aug 21, 2021. "The Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be implemented fully during the competitions".

Related Topics

Football Hockey Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Murree Cycling Male Independence Bhurban Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland's 'queen of the hammer' makes history with ..

Poland's 'queen of the hammer' makes history with third Olympic gold

20 seconds ago
 EU Commission Says Price Just One Aspect of Effort ..

EU Commission Says Price Just One Aspect of Effort to Secure Supply of COVID-19 ..

22 seconds ago
 NASA Counts on Congress to Extend Life of Space St ..

NASA Counts on Congress to Extend Life of Space Station to 2030 - Administrator

23 seconds ago
 ConocoPhillips H1 2021 Earnings Tip $3Bln Compared ..

ConocoPhillips H1 2021 Earnings Tip $3Bln Compared to $1.5Bln Loss in 2020

27 seconds ago
 Spain approves Australian partial takeover of ener ..

Spain approves Australian partial takeover of energy firm

18 minutes ago
 Superb Asensio puts Spain into Olympic football fi ..

Superb Asensio puts Spain into Olympic football final against Brazil

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.