SBP decides to appoint Shehroze as Youth Ambassador

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali sports board Punjab has decided to appoint Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest, as Youth Ambassador.

The Youth Ambassador appointing ceremony of Shehroze Kashif will be held at SBP E-Library Nishtar Park Sports Complex on June 7 and where Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest. Shehroze Kashif will also be given cash prize on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Friday said that the whole nation is proud of talented youth like Shehroze.

"Our youngsters must take inspiration from Shehroze, who achieved great distinction at such a young age".

He said Sports Board Punjab will continue to encourage promising youngsters like Shehroze Kashif.

Punjab Minister for Sports said that Pakistan has been blessed with highest mountain peaks and govt is making effective endeavors for the development of mountaineering department.