UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP Decides To Appoint Shehroze As Youth Ambassador

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

SBP decides to appoint Shehroze as Youth Ambassador

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali sports board Punjab has decided to appoint Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest, as Youth Ambassador.

The Youth Ambassador appointing ceremony of Shehroze Kashif will be held at SBP E-Library Nishtar Park Sports Complex on June 7 and where Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest. Shehroze Kashif will also be given cash prize on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Friday said that the whole nation is proud of talented youth like Shehroze.

"Our youngsters must take inspiration from Shehroze, who achieved great distinction at such a young age".

He said Sports Board Punjab will continue to encourage promising youngsters like Shehroze Kashif.

Punjab Minister for Sports said that Pakistan has been blessed with highest mountain peaks and govt is making effective endeavors for the development of mountaineering department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Young June From Government

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

17 minutes ago

Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixin ..

14 minutes ago

Stocks retreat as blockbuster data fan taper fears ..

14 minutes ago

Vietnam's cloth imports up 33 pct in five months

14 minutes ago

Training workshop on mechanized land development h ..

14 minutes ago

Fisheries dept held two suspects

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.