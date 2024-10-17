SBP dethrone reigning champions SNGPL to win President’s Cup

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) beat the defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final by seven wickets to win the President’s Cup One-Day tournament 2024-25 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Wednesday night. After restricting SNGPL to a modest total of 165 all out in 37.3 overs, SBP reached the target in 43.4 overs with the help of an unbeaten half-century from Imran Butt (68 not out, 133b, 2x4s)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) beat the defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final by seven wickets to win the President’s Cup One-Day tournament 2024-25 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Wednesday night. After restricting SNGPL to a modest total of 165 all out in 37.3 overs, SBP reached the target in 43.4 overs with the help of an unbeaten half-century from Imran Butt (68 not out, 133b, 2x4s).

Earlier, Kashif Bhatti (3-28), who finished second leading wicket-taker (11), and Mohammad Abbas (3-41) sapped the momentum out of SNGPL’s innings with three wicket hauls while they were backed up by 22-year old pacer Sirajuddin, who took 2-32.

After opting to bat first, SNGPL opening batters Shahzaib Khan (17, 25b, 1x4, 1x6) and Mirza Tahir Baig put on a 48-run opening partnership before Abbas struck to take remove Shahzaib in the ninth over. Tahir Baig top scored for SNGPL with 51-ball 48 with the help of four fours and one six before falling prey to Fawad Alam.

Hasan Nawaz (40, 50b, 2x4s, 2x6s), batting at No.3 and Abid Ali (21, 29b, 2x4s), batting at No.4, put on 41 runs for the third wicket taking their team’s total to 125 in 24 overs, when the batting collapse began as they lost their last eight wickets for a mere 40 runs.

Hasan Rizwan (16, 26b, 1x4, 1x6) and Saad Masood’s (12, 15b, 1x6) efforts to rebuild the innings went in vain as SNGPL folded for their lowest total in the tournament with 13 overs still left in the bag.

In turn, after SBP lost their opening batter Mohammad Faizan (22, 22b, 2x4s, 1x6) with 29 runs on the board, Imran and skipper Umar Amin (40, 70b, 3x4s) came together to weather the disciplined bowling from SNGPL as the duo stitched an 80-run partnership before Yasir Shah struck to break it in 29th over.

Umar, in the course of this innings overtook Pakistan Television’s Faheem Ashraf (264 runs), finishing as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 281 runs in five matches hitting one century.

Fawad Alam, playing his 208th List-A game, contributed 28 runs off 39 balls hitting two fours while also sharing a 56-run third-wicket stand. Imran, on the other end only hit two boundaries during his 133-ball stay on the crease ensuring SBP reaches the 166-run target safely which they did with seven wickets in hand and 38 balls to spare.

Yasir, Bilawal Bhatti and Kashif Ali picked up one wicket each.

Scores in brief:

SBP beat SNGPL by seven wickets at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

SNGPL 165 all out, 37.3 overs (Mirza Tahir Baig 48, Hasan Nawaz 40; Kashif Bhatti 3-28, Mohammad Abbas 3-41, Sirajuddin 2-32)

SBP 169-3, 43.4 overs (Imran Butt 68 not out, Umar Amin 40, Fawad Alam 28; Bilawal Bhatti 1-21)

Player of the match – Mohammad Abbas (SBP)

Best batter of the tournament – Umar Amin (SBP) – 281 Runs

Best bowler of the tournament – Faisal Akram (PTV) – 13 Wickets

Best wicket-keeper of the tournament – Bismillah Khan (WAPDA) – Four dismissals

Player of the tournament – Faheem Ashraf (PTV) – 264 runs and six wickets.