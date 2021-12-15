Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana saw off Punjab's male/female volleyball teams with best wishes for their participate in Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Championship scheduled to be staged in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir from December 16 to 18

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan and CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana saw off Punjab's male/female volleyball teams with best wishes for their participate in Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Championship scheduled to be staged in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir from December 16 to 18.

Punjab's male/female volleyball teams departed for Mirpur from National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Director General Sports Punjab urged the volleyball players to participate in the event with true fighting spirit.

"The top volleyball teams of the country will be in action in the mega event so our male and female players need to utilize all of their energies to win the title".

He said: "We are praying for the success of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball teams in the Inter-Provincial Volleyball Championship".

CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana urged the young players to take the field with a positive mind andapproach. "Punjab boys and girls are quite talented and I'm quite confident that they will show gloriousperformance in the grand Inter-Provincial Volleyball Championship event," he added.