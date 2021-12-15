UrduPoint.com

SBP DG And CEO Lahore Qalandars See Off Punjab's Volleyball Teams

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:09 PM

SBP DG and CEO Lahore Qalandars see off Punjab's volleyball teams

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana saw off Punjab's male/female volleyball teams with best wishes for their participate in Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Championship scheduled to be staged in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir from December 16 to 18

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan and CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana saw off Punjab's male/female volleyball teams with best wishes for their participate in Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Championship scheduled to be staged in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir from December 16 to 18.

Punjab's male/female volleyball teams departed for Mirpur from National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Director General Sports Punjab urged the volleyball players to participate in the event with true fighting spirit.

"The top volleyball teams of the country will be in action in the mega event so our male and female players need to utilize all of their energies to win the title".

He said: "We are praying for the success of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball teams in the Inter-Provincial Volleyball Championship".

CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana urged the young players to take the field with a positive mind andapproach. "Punjab boys and girls are quite talented and I'm quite confident that they will show gloriousperformance in the grand Inter-Provincial Volleyball Championship event," he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Young Male Lahore Qalandars Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Event All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

Commissioner visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

57 seconds ago
 The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid ..

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid Night" is going to be held on ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academy building

1 hour ago
 Japanese Health Ministry Approves Use of Moderna V ..

Japanese Health Ministry Approves Use of Moderna Vaccine as Booster Shot - Repor ..

59 seconds ago
 PM striving for betterment of Pakistan irrespectiv ..

PM striving for betterment of Pakistan irrespective of political considerations: ..

1 minute ago
 Section 144 imposed in district Khyber to ensure s ..

Section 144 imposed in district Khyber to ensure security during elections

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.