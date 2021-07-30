SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has announced establishment of the Punjab Badminton Academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has announced establishment of the Punjab Badminton academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

He made the announcement at the closing ceremony of SBP Badminton Coaching and Training Summer Camp at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, here on Friday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa and Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Raees-ur-Rehman, Administrator Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, senior badminton coach Zarina Waqar and a large number of male and female badminton players and their parents were also present.

As many as 54 male and female players of U-12, U-16 and U-20 age group categories participated in the month-long camp of which M Hassan and Bisma Raza (U-12), M Ahmed and Saim Ali (U-16) and Linta Ali and Khadija Amjad (U-20) were declared the best performers in their respective age group categories.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh also announced to give cash awards to top performers of the camp.

The SBP DG said that the young badminton players would be provided the best facilities at the Punjab Badminton Academy. "We are also planning to set up badminton academies in other districts of the province".

He said that Sports Board Punjab will continue to organize training camps of different games under the supervision of expert coaches in future. "This kind of training camps played a key role in unearthing fresh talent from grassroots level. Sports Board Punjab's Summer Tennis and Swimming camps are also under progress at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lawn Tennis Academy and Punjab International Swimming Complex respectively," he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab is making effective efforts for the top standard training of young male and female players of different games. "We are arranging healthy sports activities for children during summer vacations," he said.

Answering a question, he said that Sports Board Punjab has provided top class facilities to Pakistan's weightlifter Talha Talib and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for their proper training ahead of Olympic Games.