SBP DG Calls On Federal Minister For Inter-Provincial Coordination

SBP DG calls on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza in Islamabad on Thursday

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and Sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and Sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present.

During the meeting, Adnan Aulakh informed the minister that the Sports Board Punjab was taking all possible measures for promotion of sports in Punjab province. "The top level sports infrastructure is being built in far flung areas of the province for the first time in history.

Stadium, gymnasiums and sports grounds are being constructed across the province to provide best sports facilities to talented players near their homes," he added.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza, on this occasion, said that it's our prime objective to promote sports culture in the country with collaboration of provinces and all the provinces are performing their due role for this purpose.

