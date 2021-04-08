UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP DG Greets Pak Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:17 PM

SBP DG greets Pak cricket team

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Thursday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for defeating hosts South Africa by 2-1 in the 3-match One-Day International cricket series on their home grounds

In a message, he said the Pakistan cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork during the ODI series.

"Skipper Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and bowlers Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi played key role in the series victory.

Aulakh said the national cricket squad and team management deserved appreciation over their magnificent performance. He expressed the hope that national cricket team would maintain its winning sequence in the upcoming T20 series against the same opponents.

