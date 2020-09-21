UrduPoint.com
SBP DG Inspects Astroturf-laying Work At Hockey Stadium In DG Khan

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:36 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that the Punjab government is providing modern sports facilities in backward areas of the province.

"A hockey stadium laced with modern facilities including astroturf, has been constructed in Dera Ghazi Khan," he said during his visit to the newly-constructed hockey stadium the other day.

Aulakh also inspected the astroturf-laying work at hockey stadium in City Park of DG Khan. He said that hockey stadium would be opened for young hockey players in the near future for promotion of hockey.

He directed the contractors to maintain quality of construction work and complete the projects within the given time.

The SBP DG said there was plenty of sports talent in remote areas of the province and that's why the Punjab govt had decided to build vast sports infrastructure in far-flung areas of the province especially south Punjab. "A cricket stadium and academy have also been built in DG Khan so that talented youth of this area can display their hidden potential and make their future bright in sports," he added.

Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman Baloch and Project Director PMU South were also present.

