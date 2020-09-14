UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP DG Inspects Sports Infrastructure

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:06 PM

SBP DG inspects sports infrastructure

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday visited Jhang and Toba Tek Singh to inspect sports infrastructure

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday visited Jhang and Toba Tek Singh to inspect sports infrastructure.

He inspected Maee Heer Stadium, visited hockey stadium with newly-laid astro-turf, inaugurated Sir Shafiq Athletics Academy and participated in Khawar Shah Archery Academy event as a chief guest during his Jhang visit.

He also distributed prizes among prominent performers of archery event.

During his Toba Tek Singh visit, Director General Sports Punjab visited the football ground, E-Library and had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Umer Javed.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Umer Javed exchanged various issues including sports promotion and tracing fresh talent in the district.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, Chief Sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and DSO M Jameel were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab said that Sports board Punjab was bringing new sports infrastructure in the province and making solid planning to look after the existing sports infrastructure as well.

"We are also working on sports schemes of Rs 23 billion. Fortunately, now the Covid-19 situation is under control and initially we are going to start practice matches of different games. Regular sports activities will commence across the province after receiving SOPs from govt," he elaborated.

Answering a question, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the work is under way on archery academy in Lahore's Excellence Center. "Jhang has plenty of archery talent which is quite heartening. We are quite hopeful that Sports Board Punjab in collaboration with sports associations will play a key role in regaining lost glory in the sports field," he added.

He said: "Right now, we have 25 astro-turfs besides 315 sports facilities across the Punjab province and young talented players are fully availingthese facilities. A 15-day hockey training camp was also organized at Gojrawhere coaches imparted training to young hockey players".

Related Topics

Football Hockey Lahore Sports Punjab Visit Young Jhang Toba Tek Singh Event From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 708 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

No death reported; 166 new COVID-19 cases emerge i ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt decides to close Field Isolation Centre ..

4 minutes ago

Protesters in Kiev Call for Investigation of Russi ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 8.9 mln distributed in all minority schools acr ..

4 minutes ago

Iranian Tanker Carrying Gas Condensate Arrives in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.