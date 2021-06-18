SBP DG lauds services of football coach on his retirement

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has admired the services of senior football coach and former international football player Mohammad Sajid, who retired a couple of days ago The coach called on the SBP director general at his office at National Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

Director sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi Manzar Farid Shah and Deputy Director Chand Perveen were also present.

Aulakh presented a bouquet to Sajid at the farewell ceremony and expressed his best wishes for his future assignments.

Admiring his services, he said Sajid was a committed player and coach and the other coaches must follow him in the performance of their obligations.