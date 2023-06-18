UrduPoint.com

SBP DG Opens Table Tennis Level-2 Coaches Training Course

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SBP DG opens Table Tennis Level-2 Coaches Training Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Table Tennis Level-2 Coaches Training Course got underway under the supervision of International Table Tennis Federation trainer Ramzi at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, here on Sunday.

Sports board Punjab Director General Dr Asif Tufail inaugurated the course, being organised under the auspices of the SBP. The course will end on June 27.

Pakistan Table Tennis Federation President Ahmer Malik, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Irfanullah Khan from Punjab Table Tennis Association and Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony,Dr. Asif Tufail said that as many as 24 coaches from across the country are participating in the Level-2 course.

"Level 2 Coaches Training Course will help a lot in the promotion of table tennis game".

He said that training of our coaches under the supervision of international quality coach is a welcome sign. "Sports Board Punjab is working for the development of all sports across the province".

He further said that with the training of coaches, the game of our players will definitely improve. "Mr Ramzi is a qualified coach from the International Table Tennis Federation".

International coach Mr Ramzi on this occasion said that Pakistani players have been blessed with a lot of talent. "The sports culture is developing rapidly in Pakistan," he added

