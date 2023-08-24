SBP DG reviews progress on sports development schemes

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Dr Asif Tufail visited Sargodha division on Thursday to review progress on the ongoing sports development schemes and facilities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Dr Asif Tufail visited Sargodha division on Thursday to review progress on the ongoing sports development schemes and facilities.

He inspected various sports venues and facilities including Gymnasium Hall, E-Library, multipurpose stadium, food street, squash courts, hockey stadium, cricket pitches. He said that all the hurdles will be removed very soon to complete the laying of astroturf in the hockey stadium.

He also laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Lawn Tennis Court at Circuit House Sargodha. Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha division Tariq Nazir, all District Sports Officers and Tehsil Sports Officers of Sargodha division were also present on this occasion. He also planted a sapling on this occasion.

Dr Asif Tufail also directed the officials concerned to complete the construction work of Tehsil Sports Complex and multipurpose Mankera Sports Gymnasium till December this year.

The SBP DG had a meeting with Commissioner Sargodha division Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti at the Commissioner Office. They discussed various issues including promotion of sports and completion of under-construction sports projects.

Dr Asif Tufail also presided over an important meeting of all District Sports Officers, Tehsil Sports Officers of Sargodha division and coaches at Commissioner Office. All DSOs and TSOs gave thorough briefing about their respective sports development projects and facilities.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the sports culture will grow in this region after completion of under-construction sports projects. "Sports Board Punjab will take all possible measures for the growth of sports activities among the younger generation".