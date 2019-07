Director General Sport Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar has been transferred and Adnan Ashraf Aulakh was appointed as the new DG of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Sport Punjab , Nadeem Sarwar has been transferred and Adnan Ashraf Aulakh was appointed as the new DG of the department.

According to an official notification of the Punjab Government, Nadeem Sarwar has been transferred and directed to report to services and general administration department, Punjab Government. Adnan Ashraf was appointed as the new SBP Director General.