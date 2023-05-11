SBP DG urges coaches to prepare their squads for National Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General Dr Asif Tufail has directed coaches and trainers of the Punjab contingent to prepare their squads fully for the grand National Games event.

The training camps of different Punjab teams continued here on the second day on Thursday to prepare for the coming 34th National Games, which will be staged at Quetta from May 22.

"The top athletes from across the country are participating in the 34th National Games and that's why Punjab coaches need to impart professional training to their male and female athletes," the SBP DG added.

Dr Asif Tufail said that Punjab coaches should fully focus on the diet plan and physical fitness of all male and female athletes.

"There is no doubt that fully fit athletes can offer satisfactory performance in competitive sports events," he added.

He said that Punjab sports contingents would participate in Gymnastic, Baseball, Taekwondo, Cycling, Rugby, Tennis, Basketball, Bodybuilding, Judo, Karate, Squash, Archery, Athletics, Wrestling, Wushu, Tug of War, Table Tennis and Weightlifting events during National Games.

Young male and female badminton players participated in the training camp at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday, where expert coaches imparted training to camp probables. The male and female badminton players also played practice matches to polish their game skills under the supervision of senior coaches Zareena Waqar and Tayyab Sohail.