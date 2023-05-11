UrduPoint.com

SBP DG Urges Coaches To Prepare Their Squads For National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SBP DG urges coaches to prepare their squads for National Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General Dr Asif Tufail has directed coaches and trainers of the Punjab contingent to prepare their squads fully for the grand National Games event.

The training camps of different Punjab teams continued here on the second day on Thursday to prepare for the coming 34th National Games, which will be staged at Quetta from May 22.

"The top athletes from across the country are participating in the 34th National Games and that's why Punjab coaches need to impart professional training to their male and female athletes," the SBP DG added.

Dr Asif Tufail said that Punjab coaches should fully focus on the diet plan and physical fitness of all male and female athletes.

"There is no doubt that fully fit athletes can offer satisfactory performance in competitive sports events," he added.

He said that Punjab sports contingents would participate in Gymnastic, Baseball, Taekwondo, Cycling, Rugby, Tennis, Basketball, Bodybuilding, Judo, Karate, Squash, Archery, Athletics, Wrestling, Wushu, Tug of War, Table Tennis and Weightlifting events during National Games.

Young male and female badminton players participated in the training camp at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday, where expert coaches imparted training to camp probables. The male and female badminton players also played practice matches to polish their game skills under the supervision of senior coaches Zareena Waqar and Tayyab Sohail.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Quetta Sports Punjab Cycling Badminton Male May Event All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 ..

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 billion in 2022

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

2 hours ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

3 hours ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.